Cyclist dead after hit-and-run crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 11:27AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 12:31PM EDT
STOUFFVILLE, Ont. -- Police say they're looking for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
York regional police say a passerby found the cyclist at the side of the road around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
They say a 20-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville man died of his injuries at the scene.
Investigators say the vehicle that struck the cyclist did not remain on scene and are encouraging anyone who sees a vehicle with fresh damage to contact police.