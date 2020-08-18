BARRIE, ONT. -- Obeying the rules of the road doesn't just apply to motorists, as one cyclist found out in Caledon.

Police say a man riding a bike was captured on dashcam video rolling on through a stop sign.

"Even on a bike, you can receive a ticket - $110 but NO demerit points," Caledon OPP tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Police did not say if the cyclist was fined.