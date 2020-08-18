Advertisement
Cyclist could face hefty fine for not obeying rules of the road
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 12:42PM EDT
Caledon OPP dashcam shows a cyclist riding across the street in Caledon, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 18, 2020. (@OPP_CR/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Obeying the rules of the road doesn't just apply to motorists, as one cyclist found out in Caledon.
Police say a man riding a bike was captured on dashcam video rolling on through a stop sign.
"Even on a bike, you can receive a ticket - $110 but NO demerit points," Caledon OPP tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Police did not say if the cyclist was fined.