BARRIE, ONT. -- Al Muma is riding his bike and raising money to fight childhood cancer.

The Bond Head, Ont., resident hopes people will support his participation in "The Great Cycle Challenge" organized through the Sick Kids Foundation.

The pandemic caused the annual fundraiser to pivot, and for the second year, riders create their own routes and riding goals while raising donations.

Muma, 67, is no stranger to health challenges. He fractured his hip, pelvis, ribs and suffered a collapsed lung during a cycling accident last year, but he was back on his bike just two months later, successfully completing his 200 km goal.

He said his injuries were recoverable, unlike many of the 1,400 children diagnosed each year with cancer.

Muma is hoping to raise $2,500 for The Great Cycle Challenge this year.

More information on how to support his ride is available here.