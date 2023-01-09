Cut wires leave Owen Sound residents scrambling without internet or cable

Ten homes scrambled to entertain themselves after their tv cable and internet lines were mysteriously severed.

Owen Sound Police were called to the area of the 1000-1800 block of 3rd Avenue East and 2nd Avenue East early Sunday morning when residents woke to find their entertainment lines were not working.

The residents realized the cable and internet lines had been intentionally cut and narrowed the time to between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police are asking the public to determine if they have experienced similar circumstances and have confirmed tampering/damage with the outside cable lines to contact police to file a report at 519-376-1234.

Police believe there are more victims who are affected and may be unaware of the damage.

Any witnesses or persons with information are asked to contact the investigating Officer, Const. Chris Mahy, at cmahy@owensoundpolice.com or 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).