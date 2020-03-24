BARRIE -- Barrie's only pot shop, One Plant, is open for business with people lined up at the door.

The retail cannabis store closed on Friday to rework operations to ensure its customers' safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened on Saturday after modifying the interior, including adding glass screening for all cashier terminals to protect the staff.

The lineup of people waiting outside the shop was long on Tuesday, but store manager Ryan Grenville says they are taking every precaution to maintain physical distancing.

"We are currently managing lineups inside the store by floor-marked squares indicating safe social distancing spaces," Grenville explains via email. "Outside the store, we have a staff member functioning as our ID check person, as well as monitoring the line and requesting that people maintain a safe distance from each other."

Grenville says most people respected the seriousness of the situation.

The province announced all non-essential businesses would be closed for at least three weeks as of midnight on Tuesday, but a list of excluded workplaces on its website includes cannabis stores.