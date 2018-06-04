

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a business at knifepoint in Severn Township.

The OPP says the suspect walked into the Washago business with his face covered and a knife in hand on Sunday, at around 8:40 p.m.

The suspect then allegedly demanded the clerk hand over cash. However, the robbery was interrupted when a customer entered the store.

The suspect then fled the store and was last seen heading down Muskoka Street in a dark coloured sedan. No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described a white man, 6’, with a muscular build, and short dark curly hair. He was seen wearing dark clothing and had tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.