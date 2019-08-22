

Staff, CTV Barrie





A custom home builder received a hefty fine after being convicted of illegal building in Chatsworth.

Tarion Building Confidence charged the owner of Countryside Builders for entering into a contract to build a new home without being a registered builder under the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act.

Under the Act, new home builders and vendors must be registered with Tarion and enroll homes in the warranty program, including custom home builders.

The owner of Countryside Building pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 plus a victim surcharge fee.