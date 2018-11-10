

Kids along with their big brothers and big sisters rocked the house this afternoon for the twenty-eighth annual Curl for Kids’ Sake Bonspiel at the Barrie Curling Club.



The bonspiel is the biggest event of the year for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie & District. With more than five hundred kids in the program, Executive Director Marianne Arbour says the event it’s not just about raising funds for the programs.



"We're raising awareness of our need for volunteers for all the little brothers and little sisters on our waiting list,” said Arbour. “And of course, raising funds for that cause."



Volunteers involved in Big brothers Big Sisters can be a big influence on a child's life. Thirteen-year-old little sister Chanelle Dube says having a big sister has been a big inspiration.



“I get to focus on the positivity side of life,” said Dube. “And I get to trust someone to talk to and I get to like do fun stuff with her.”



"One of the things we're really fortunate about in terms of working with these kids is we get to see the difference it makes, said Arbour. "And we know that their lives are greater because of it and they're more empowered to be the young men and women that they can become."



Organizers are hoping to raise thirty thousand dollars at this years’ event. Currently, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie & District have approximately seventy kids on the waiting list.

