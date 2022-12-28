Curious community seeking answers into multiple deaths in New Tecumseth

Ontario Provincial Police investigators were joined by the forensic identification unit Wednesday at a house on Pyne Hills in New Tecumseth.

Police say they were conducting a wellness check at the home just before 6 p.m. on Monday when they came across a terrifying scene.

"Police responded and observed a fire in the residence and immediately called for fire and paramedic services," says OPP Sgt. Cindy Jacome.

Police located the bodies of two people inside the home; a third person was transported to hospital and later died.

Police will not say who was in the home or what connection they had to each other.

A man claiming to be a family member dropped flowers off at the scene Wednesday that remains under police guard. The criminal investigation branch of the OPP and the fire marshal were also on scene.

With little information available, many people in the small town of Tottenham tell CTV News they are left curious about what happened.

"This is something I could never have dreamed of, we came up here and moved our family up here for safety and security, and everything else, and something like this comes around, and it's scary," says Robert Pinelli.

Police believe there is no imminent threat to the public due to this incident.

Police say autopsies are expected to be carried out sometime this week. Investigators are asking anyone who may have any information on what may have happened to contact them.