Curbside textile collection week starting Monday in Barrie

The City of Barrie is accepting donated textiles between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, 2021. The City of Barrie is accepting donated textiles between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, 2021.

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Merkel's bloc stumbles badly in Germany; horse-trading ahead

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel 's centre-right bloc both laid claim Sunday to lead the country's next government as projections showed the long-time leader's party heading for its worst-ever result in a national election.

People queue to cast their ballots outside the Jane Addams School in Friedrichshain, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver