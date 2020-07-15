BARRIE, ONT. -- Residents in Barrie will need to start putting items to the curb the night before collection days when there is a heat warning.

The city says curbside collection will start at 5:30 a.m. on hot, humid days to ensure the safety of waste collection staff.

Environment Canada issues a heat warning when two or more consecutive days of extreme heat are forecast.

The city will post notifications of early collection start times on its website by 5 p.m. the day prior.

These measures will be in place for the remainder of the summer.