Curbside collection to happen earlier during extreme heat waves
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 3:41PM EDT
A waste management crew does curbside collection in Barrie on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2019. (CTV News/Krista Sharpe)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Residents in Barrie will need to start putting items to the curb the night before collection days when there is a heat warning.
The city says curbside collection will start at 5:30 a.m. on hot, humid days to ensure the safety of waste collection staff.
Environment Canada issues a heat warning when two or more consecutive days of extreme heat are forecast.
The city will post notifications of early collection start times on its website by 5 p.m. the day prior.
These measures will be in place for the remainder of the summer.