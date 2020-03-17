BARRIE -- The city of Barrie is taking additional action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by closing multiple facilities to the public.

All recreation and community facilities, including arenas, theatres and library branches are closed in the city and right across the province.

Barrie city hall is closing to the public but will remain open for staff.

The city assures residents that while the landfill is closed to the public, curbside collection will continue.

Barrie Transit encourages riders to check online before heading out because, while the transit terminal remains operational, service may experience some delays on various routes.

Meanwhile, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman remains in self-isolation after a recent trip. "Given the guidance issued by the Public Health Agency regarding returning travellers, I'm self-isolating due to my brief time in the US last week. I do not have any symptoms and I have no particular cause for concern."