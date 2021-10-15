Curbside candy campaign to help Simcoe County's homeless community
A curbside candy campaign aims to entice people to donate to the Uplifting Blessings charity in Orillia to help the homeless.
The campaign is looking for drop-offs of various items, including pyjamas, men's deodorant, body wash, winter gloves, nail clippers, razors, hand-warmers, hoodies, and more.
A young woman organized the drive in memory of her friend who passed away. She said he made it a point to help the less fortunate and encouraged her to do the same.
"People are sleeping in tents. People don't have homes. They can't afford to live in our area anymore, and my best friend used his lunch money when we were in school to provide to the vulnerable populations," said Alicia McLeod, Uplifting Blessings.
"So if he can do that with the little amount of money that he got at lunch, I think that we as a community can come together and do our part this Halloween season."
The charity has teamed up with Orillia businesses to offer a bag of Halloween candy to anyone who donates.
"We're bringing together local businesses, we're bringing together community and different individuals," added Uplifting Blessings founder Carolyn-Marie Goodwin.
More information on the Uplifting Blessings Curbside Candy Pick-Up is available on the organization's Facebook page.
Donations are being accepted until Oct. 30 at Northern Roots Hair Salon in Orillia and will be distributed to local shelters.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in tank at Iqaluit's water treatment plant
The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
U.K. counterterror officers investigating MP's stabbing death
A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024
Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.
Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
Constitutional challenge of vaccine card filed by 2 B.C. women
Two British Columbia women who say doctors advised them against getting COVID-19 vaccines have filed a constitutional challenge of the province's vaccine passport.
Hundreds of samples from Ontario grocery stores examined for coronavirus; all test negative
A new study tested more than 900 samples from high-touch surfaces in Ontario grocery stores for SARS-CoV-2 and found zero positive results, suggesting the risk of exposure to the virus in grocery stores is low.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick pastor jailed for a week as judge considers COVID-19 contempt charge
A New Brunswick pastor is in custody after a court hearing Friday over his alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules was adjourned until next week.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
-
N.S. searchers find body of missing fishing captain from Mi'kmaw community
Searchers have found the body of a missing fishing captain from a Mi'kmaw community who went overboard during his vessel's journey back to harbour.
Montreal
-
Forged Ontario vaccine proofs prompt Quebec to tighten verification process; police investigating
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mouvement Montreal candidate fired over controversial social media posts
A Mouvement Montreal candidate has been dropped from the party roster for posting several controversial images and statements to social media.
-
Sweet treat from sinister Netflix series 'Squid Game' a hit at Montreal shop
A sugar candy featured in the wildly popular Netflix series 'Squid Game' is causing a stir in Montreal. At Claude & Claudette Depanneur, a shop in St-Henri, Robert Kim sells Korean fare, including dalgona.
Ottawa
-
47 employees at Ottawa's children's hospital suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandate
Forty-seven employees at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges parents to limit extra-curricular activities, sleepovers for unvaccinated children
"The most common source of COVID-19 infections for children and youth are household members," writes Dr. Vera Etches in a letter to Ottawa parents.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's Queensway Carleton Hospital puts 37 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccine mandate
The hospital in Ottawa's west end announced Friday afternoon that 98 per cent of staff are fully vaccinated and complying with the new policy for staff.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple 'bullied' by window company over bad reviews awarded $166,000
An Ontario couple sued because they wrote a bad online review about a window company have been awarded more than $166,000 after a judge found they were bullied over it.
-
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Kitchener
-
Another 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the area total to 19,890.
-
Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code
Ontario is launching an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Friday.
-
First home game where fully capacity allowed for Kitchener Rangers
The Friday night faceoff for the Kitchener Rangers against the Sarnia Sting at The Aud marks an important milestone.
Windsor
-
Stellantis cutting 1,800 jobs at Windsor Assembly Plant
Stellantis says it is cutting its Windsor Assembly Plant down to one shift next spring in a move that will mean about 1,800 lost jobs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
-
Lake Erie region from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY under severe weather warnings
Lake Erie from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY is under three weather warnings.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
-
Lake Erie region from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY under severe weather warnings
Lake Erie from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY is under three weather warnings.
-
SUV ends up in Tobermory Harbour via boat ramp
A rainy and stormy night contributed to an SUV ending up in Georgian Bay Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault unemployment rises past federal, provincial rates
Sault Ste. Marie's unemployment rate in September increased to 9.3 per cent from 8.1.
-
No new COVID-19 cases at homeless encampment in Sudbury
This week in Sudbury, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in Memorial Park, where there is a growing encampment of homeless people.
-
Moose Factory resident charged with first-degree murder
A 31-year-old resident of Moose Factory First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
-
Renewed calls for improved safety after two taxi drivers arrested in separate incidents
There are renewed calls to ensure the safety of Indigenous women taking taxis in Winnipeg.
-
Funding cuts, leadership indecision prompting Winnipeg doctor to quit
Dr. Sandor Demeter, a radiology specialist at Health Sciences Centre, is leaving his job because he says fiscal austerity and indecision by leadership are causing delays for cancer patients.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,051 new cases on Friday
Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
-
'Never asked': B.C. couple claims COVID-19 documentation wasn't checked on international flight
A British Columbia man says he and his wife weren't asked for proof of vaccination or for negative COVID-19 tests on a flight from Cabo San Lucas to Calgary this week.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,051 new cases on Friday
Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.
-
'Thriving and vibrant': Mayoral candidates throw final pitches to improve downtown
The frontrunner candidates for mayor all agree downtown Edmonton still needs work as they placed bets on how best to improve the core in the final week before the vote.
-
HBO's The Last of Us shooting in Edmonton's 104 Street
Pedro Pascal was walking around 104 Street downtown on Friday, filming HBO's The Last of Us with Bella Ramsey.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Final COVID-19 update of the week includes 13 deaths in just 24 hours in B.C.
Another 13 people have died in the latest 24-hour period examined by public health officials, the province said in its final COVID-19 update of the week.
-
Constitutional challenge of vaccine card filed by 2 B.C. women
Two British Columbia women who say doctors advised them against getting COVID-19 vaccines have filed a constitutional challenge of the province's vaccine passport.
-
Downtown Eastside residents complain city sweeps target marginalized people's belongings
A group of Downtown Eastside residents and advocates gathered for a news conference Friday morning to decry street sweeps conducted by the City of Vancouver, which they say target people sleeping outdoors on East Hastings Street.