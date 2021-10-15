Curbside candy campaign to help Simcoe County's homeless community

Barrie, Ont. -

A curbside candy campaign aims to entice people to donate to the Uplifting Blessings charity in Orillia to help the homeless.

The campaign is looking for drop-offs of various items, including pyjamas, men's deodorant, body wash, winter gloves, nail clippers, razors, hand-warmers, hoodies, and more.

A young woman organized the drive in memory of her friend who passed away. She said he made it a point to help the less fortunate and encouraged her to do the same.

"People are sleeping in tents. People don't have homes. They can't afford to live in our area anymore, and my best friend used his lunch money when we were in school to provide to the vulnerable populations," said Alicia McLeod, Uplifting Blessings.

"So if he can do that with the little amount of money that he got at lunch, I think that we as a community can come together and do our part this Halloween season."

The charity has teamed up with Orillia businesses to offer a bag of Halloween candy to anyone who donates.

"We're bringing together local businesses, we're bringing together community and different individuals," added Uplifting Blessings founder Carolyn-Marie Goodwin.

More information on the Uplifting Blessings Curbside Candy Pick-Up is available on the organization's Facebook page.

Donations are being accepted until Oct. 30 at Northern Roots Hair Salon in Orillia and will be distributed to local shelters.