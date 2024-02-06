Cupcake Day for the OSPCA is on its way

Beat the February blahs and bake for a good cause: Cupcake Day for the Ontario SPCA.

"It's the sweetest day of the year that raises funds to provide care and shelter for animals in need," said Stephanie Miller, vice president of development at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

Cupcake Day officially takes place on February 26, but people are asked to host a cupcake party any time that suits your schedule. Miller says to ask your guests to donate to the Ontario SPCA animal centre of your choice in exchange for a cupcake to raise 'dough' for animals in need.

Barrie's SPCA will host an in-person bake sale at Georgian Mall on Saturday, February 17, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

As a registered charity that doesn't receive government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors – you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home.

"If you need a good reason to indulge in cupcakes, it's Cupcake Day for the Ontario SPCA," said Miller. "By registering, sharing cupcakes and fundraising, you are changing the lives of animals who need your help."