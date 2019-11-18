Thirty-seven days until Christmas and community partners including South Simcoe Police are doing their part to make Christmas a little brighter for those in need.

Fifteen-hundred kids and their families will benefit from the campaign through Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, formerly known as The Children's Aid Society.

Meghan O'Neill is a foster mom and adoptive parent who has seen how much a gift on Christmas day means to one of her kids.

"The joy and the fun and relief in their face, just to be a child and really enjoy that time," said O'Neill, who is volunteering with the group's holiday program. "To give them their own things, to give them that sense of security," she said.

"The stories just will break your heart in terms of the challenges that people are facing. The need is greater than you can even imagine," said Melanie McLearon with Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions.

Last year's toy drive collected nearly $200,000 worth of toys and gifts, which were then distributed to the families before Christmas.

As part of this year's launch, CTV will join South Simcoe Police Friday night at Canadian Tire in Innisfil from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., where the South Simcoe Police Command Post will be stationed in front of the store. Shoppers and members of the public are welcome to drop off an unwrapped toy, gift card, or cash donation.

The Command Post will then be parked outside Walmart located at 545 Holland Street West in Bradford Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and then travel down the street to Canadian Tire at 430 Holland Street West from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Today is the start of our annual Toy Mountain campaign with ⁦@SouthSimcoePS⁩ as we stuff their command post this Friday and Saturday in Innisfil and Bradford supporting local families in need ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/Pp35HrSfai — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 18, 2019

Police say they need help in the growing community and supporting families during the holiday season is one of the bright spots of the year.

"There's always those heartbreaking situations, but we live in a very strong community, and people unite," said Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer.

Tilemaster, located at 79 Anne Street South in Barrie, will also be collecting donations for Toy Mountain. Store manager Paul Celli says he knows first-hand what it means to struggle financially and make tough decisions during the holidays.

"I have members that are in that situation and not too long ago, I know my family and I were in a situation like that," said Celli.

Community partners are happy to give families in need a little more love and hope during the season of giving.

"Those who can, we encourage them to help out, and those in need, we are happy to help them out." Sgt. Henry Geoffroy with South Simcoe Police.

Unwrapped toys and gifts can also be dropped off at CTV Barrie located at 33 Beacon Road Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.