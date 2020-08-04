BARRIE -- Here at CTV News, we are happy to let you know that CTV’s Jayne Pritchard will be back on the air tonight.

During the pandemic, Jayne has been working from home. But we are happy to announce she’ll be back inside your living rooms, filling in doing the weather while CTV’s KC Colby is taking a vacation.

Every single thought, prayer and message have been read and sent to Jayne during her time away. Your messages and warmth inspire us all.

Before she heads back on air tonight, she wanted to share this message with all of you:

“Many thanks to those of you who expressed kindness and concern while I was off dealing with the after-effects of breast cancer. It meant so much to me, and I deeply appreciate your thoughts and prayers. I am healthy, feeling great, and happy to be back.”

From all of us at CTV and the community, welcome back Jayne. We look forward to seeing your smile!