BARRIE
Barrie

    • CTV's annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off a success

    A van drops off donations for CTV's Toy Mountain. Dec.15, 2023 (CTV News/Christian D'Avino) A van drops off donations for CTV's Toy Mountain. Dec.15, 2023 (CTV News/Christian D'Avino)

    After a busy night of collecting for CTV's annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off, a van full of toys was unloaded Friday morning.

    Each toy will go to Simcoe Muskoka Family Connections to help over 3000 children and families in need over the holidays.

    "We're receiving requests at rates that we haven't ever experienced before, people who were struggling before are struggling even more now, and people who weren't struggling are also struggling now, so there's a lot of people in need, thankfully there's a lot of generous community Donors and partners, so we're hoping it'll help meet that need," says Jasmine Botter from Simcoe Muskoka Family Connextions.

    Each toy will now be matched to a child's wish list for them to open come Christmas morning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News