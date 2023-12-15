CTV's annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off a success

After a busy night of collecting for CTV's annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off, a van full of toys was unloaded Friday morning.

Each toy will go to Simcoe Muskoka Family Connections to help over 3000 children and families in need over the holidays.

"We're receiving requests at rates that we haven't ever experienced before, people who were struggling before are struggling even more now, and people who weren't struggling are also struggling now, so there's a lot of people in need, thankfully there's a lot of generous community Donors and partners, so we're hoping it'll help meet that need," says Jasmine Botter from Simcoe Muskoka Family Connextions.

Each toy will now be matched to a child's wish list for them to open come Christmas morning.