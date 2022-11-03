CTV reporter captures bragging rights moment on camera

We've all had a good chuckle at news reporter bloopers, but on Thursday, one Barrie videographer captured a moment on camera that he will likely keep for bragging rights.

Veteran CTV reporter Rob Cooper was assigned to cover the mild November temperatures, which led him to a local golf course.

Not a bad shoot for the long-time journalist, and it turned out not a bad ending for his story either.

While recording his story's stand-up, Cooper drains the ball from a fair distance and holds his composure for the camera, but seconds later, behind the scenes, the Barrie reporter's microphone picks up his laughter as he says, "Oh my god, 10,000 takes later!" before turning off the camera.