CTV News has declared a Liberal minority government.

After 40 days of campaigning, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will hold onto power, but not quite as tightly as in the last election.

The Liberals secured an early lead in the polls but failed to lock in as many seats as in 2015.

The party needed 170 or more seats for a majority government. Early results show the Liberals with 159 seats and the Conservatives with 120.

The campaigning started on September 11th with the polls showing the Liberals and Conservatives neck and neck.

Early results also show the Bloc with 32 seats, the NDP with 24 and the Green Party with three.

The above information was compiled from unofficial results.

