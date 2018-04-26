

CTV Barrie





A feature series about a local man who died serving with the Royal Air Force during the Second World War has been recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Mike Walker's series "The Final Mission" won the award in a category which includes stories from countries outside the United States. It will now be considered against work from across the U.S. for a National Murrow Award.

“The Final Mission” focused on the discovery of the wreckage of Flight Sgt. Hugh Coles McMillan’s bomber in Germany.

Last week, CTV News Barrie was also honoured by the RTDNA as the best “Small/Medium Market Newscast in Central Canada.

It will also be eligible for a national award.