BARRIE -- CTV Barrie's news series, Postcards from Juno, has won a prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

The two-part feature revealed how Walter Brown, a military chaplain from Orillia, was killed during the D-Day invasion.

But his story didn't end in Normandy with his death.

Fifty-five years after Padre Brown became the only chaplain ever to be executed during the war, his suitcase mysteriously made its way to a thrift shop in southern Ontario.

The items left inside serve as a reminder today of one man's ultimate sacrifice.