February 5th is National Weatherperson’s Day, so members of the CTV Barrie team took a moment to honour and celebrate weather specialist, K.C. Colby.

National Weatherperson’s Day recognizes those in weather forecasting, and broadcast meteorology. It also recognizes those who are volunteer storm spotters and observers. The holiday is celebrated on February 5th which is the birthday of John Jeffries, one of America's first weather observers who took daily measurements starting in 1774, born on February 5th, 1744.

K.C was surprised with a delicious peanut butter and jelly donut from ‘Mmm Donuts’ in Barrie.