CTV Barrie awarded ‘Best Media Story’ by South Simcoe Police
CTV's Sean Grech accepts the 'Best Media Story' award presented by the South Simcoe Police on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 (Courtesy: Sue Sgambati)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 11:52AM EST
CTV Barrie was proud to receive an award from South Simcoe Police on Thursday at the 3rd annual ‘Service Recognition’ night.
CTV’s Sean Grech was on hand to accept the award for ‘Best Media Story’ for our coverage of the search for a missing 75-year-old Alcona man with dementia. After an exhaustive search, the man was found safe and sound by a local woman who had watched our broadcast.
Sally Schutz accepted the ‘Chief’s Award’ for her part in Kenne
th Armstrong’s safe return.
Forty-two awards were handed out to South Simcoe police officers for their excellent performance on the job, as well as to citizens who help to keep their community safe.