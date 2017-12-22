

CTV Barrie





The cruise ship industry in Ontario is receiving a financial boost from the province.

The Cruise Ship Industry Group (CSIG) received a $250,000 grant from the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

The grant will be used to support Ontario’s Great Lakes cursing industry, including the development of an Ontario Cruise Ship Industry.

“This is another step we are taking to boost tourism in this province, and I look forward to seeing the results of the study and what the future holds for Midland and our Great Lakes communities,” said Eleanor McMahon, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

The announcement will have an impact on port cities including Midland.

“This is fantastic news for Midland and all of our partner CSIG municipalities.” said Mayor Gord McKay. “This grant gives us the ability to fully assess what is happening with the growing cruise ship industry, and to develop a robust business case and strategy to significantly increase cruise ship tourism in our region and throughout the Great Lakes.”

Working closely with the Great Lakes Cruise Coalition and its Canadian arm, Cruise Ontario, CSIG will develop a business case that identifies the current state and future prospects of Ontario’s Great Lakes cruise ship industry, create a strategy to guide the development of a successful industry and identify the needed infrastructure improvements to ports and port attractions.

CSIG is made up of representatives from Kingston, North East Manitoulin, Parry Sound, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Windsor and Midland.