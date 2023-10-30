Crown presents text messages sent by woman accused in 2018 deadly hit-and-run

Warning: Details in this article may be disturbing to some readers.

The Crown wrapped its case on Monday by presenting a series of calls and text messages made by the woman accused of a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek over five years ago.

In an agreed statement of facts, the Crown's evidence included messages sent and received by Maimuna Baldeh in the days and weeks after the 27-year-old Springwater man's body was discovered in a farmer's field off Wilson Road on May 5, 2018, as well as during her subsequent questioning by the authorities in November 2018.

"Prayers cannot solve this. Am in serious trouble right now," stated one text from Baldeh to her boyfriend. "Since I got this car, am always in trouble."

The court heard Adamek had been dropped off by an Uber roughly 2.5 kilometres from his home after a night out, leaving him to walk the rest of the way in the early morning hours.

A forensic expert testified last week he died of multiple blunt force trauma, suffering blood loss and damage to his spine and brain.

For months after Adamek's death, police searched for the person responsible, appealing for that individual to come forward.

Nine months later, on January 30, 2019, police arrested Baldeh and charged her with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Dominik Adamek, of Springwater Township, is pictured. (Source: Legacy.com)

The court previously heard police found an invoice in Baldeh's glovebox showing her car had been taken to a body shop two days after the hit-and-run to have work done, including a fender, grill, hood and paint job, for more than $2,000.

When her former boyfriend testified last week, he told the court Baldeh never told him what she hit, and he suggested to her that perhaps it was a deer after seeing the damaged vehicle.

The Crown must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldeh knew she hit someone with her car that morning while on her way to work in Thornbury.

With the Crown's case now wrapped up, the trial is expected to pivot with the defence presenting its evidence on Tuesday.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.