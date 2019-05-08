

CTV Barrie





The dangerous driving causing death charge against the mother of Kaden Young has been withdrawn.

Michelle Hanson's lawyer confirmed on Wednesday morning that the Crown dropped the charge because it was considered 'duplicitous.'

Hanson will still have to answer to the two remaining charges in relation to her three-year-old son's death: impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Kaden Young was swept away into the Grand River in February 2018.

Police allege his mother drove in the river in Amaranth Township after failing to stop at a road closure sign. The young boy slipped from his mother's grip, into the river.

The following October, Hanson was charged in his death.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8 to 12 and July 29-31.