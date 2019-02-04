

CTV Barrie





Local hockey player Wyatt Delage has had to take some time off the ice to work on a win against cancer at Sick Kids hospital.

This past weekend, the 11-year-old and his teammates came together for Saturday night hockey in a big way.

NHLer Sidney Crosby partnered with Adidas to transport Wyatt and his entire hockey team on a bus to Toronto to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Scotiabank Arena.

The game topped off a rare day away from the hospital for the Barrie boy, who also attended a hockey tournament in Innisfil on Saturday afternoon that was held in his honour.