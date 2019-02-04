Featured
Crosby helps local boy score with time away from Sick Kids
Barrie boy, Wyatt Delage, 11, takes in a hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 (CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 5:28PM EST
Local hockey player Wyatt Delage has had to take some time off the ice to work on a win against cancer at Sick Kids hospital.
This past weekend, the 11-year-old and his teammates came together for Saturday night hockey in a big way.
NHLer Sidney Crosby partnered with Adidas to transport Wyatt and his entire hockey team on a bus to Toronto to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Scotiabank Arena.
The game topped off a rare day away from the hospital for the Barrie boy, who also attended a hockey tournament in Innisfil on Saturday afternoon that was held in his honour.