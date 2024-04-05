Criminal investigation in downtown Barrie stemmed from false tip, police say

Police say an investigation into criminal activity early Thursday morning in Barrie stemmed from a tip that has since turned out to be inaccurate information.

Several officers responded to a weapons call at an apartment building on Dunlop Street West shortly after midnight.

At the time of the investigation, police say no one was hospitalized, and the situation was isolated.

Some residents in the apartment building were relocated temporarily while officers probed the situation.

Late Friday morning, the service said detectives had determined the caller provided misinformation.