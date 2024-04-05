BARRIE
Barrie

    • Criminal investigation in downtown Barrie stemmed from false tip, police say

    Dunlop Street West in downtown Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Dunlop Street West in downtown Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Share

    Police say an investigation into criminal activity early Thursday morning in Barrie stemmed from a tip that has since turned out to be inaccurate information.

    Several officers responded to a weapons call at an apartment building on Dunlop Street West shortly after midnight.

    At the time of the investigation, police say no one was hospitalized, and the situation was isolated.

    Some residents in the apartment building were relocated temporarily while officers probed the situation.

    Late Friday morning, the service said detectives had determined the caller provided misinformation.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News