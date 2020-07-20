BARRIE, ONT. -- A 17-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man both face criminal charges in connection with an incident at Heritage Park in Barrie.

Police said they were called shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Mulcaster and Simcoe streets for an isolated incident.

Details are limited, but paramedics told CTV News they responded for an assault-related trauma and took one person to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Justice Act, is facing aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats charges.

The man has also been charged with assault. He was released with a future court date.