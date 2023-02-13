Criminal case against Con-Drain Group for 6 deaths at Barrie, Ont. construction site begins

The criminal case against a construction company accused of failing to properly secure a site in Barrie, Ont., where six young adults died last summer, began Monday.

Con-Drain Group faces six counts of criminal negligence causing death after a car plunged into a concrete pit in a municipal construction site on McKay Road on August 27, 2022.

Police allege the company failed to properly sign and barricade the temporary road closure as per the Traffic Management Plan.

Court documents state the lack of safety measures caused the deaths of Curtis King, 22; River Wells, 21; Jason Ono-O'Connor, 23; Luke West, 22; Jersey Mitchell, 20; and Haley Marin, 21.

Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP, a high-profile law firm in Toronto, is representing Con-Drain.

Monday's court appearance was brief, and the case has been moved to March 13 as they await further disclosure.

Barrie police charged Con-Drain Group following a "lengthy investigation" and noted the uniqueness of a company being charged, not a person.

"It's not uncommon, but it's unique. In fact, it's probably one of the first times in recent years that I can remember a company is being held responsible other than an individual," Barrie Police Services communications coordinator Peter Leon said last month.

Crown Attorney Kate Wright will be tasked with proving the company was reckless in its actions or lack thereof and disproving any other potential cause for the incident on behalf of the driver and victims.

The allegations against Con-Drain Group have not been tested in court.