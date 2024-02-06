Crime spree in Orillia ends in capture

An Orillia man faces charges of robbery after a crime spree in downtown Orillia.

Police were called to a downtown Orillia bank at 1:30 p.m. after an unknown man told the teller he was armed with a weapon and demanded cash.

Police canvassed the area to no avail.

A few hours later, another robbery occurred at a Memorial Avenue business. Police set up a containment area around 5:30 p.m., which led to the arrest of the 24-year-old Orillia man.

However, at 8 p.m., police received a phone call from a second Memorial Avenue business indicating they, too, had been robbed earlier in the day.

Police confirmed the man’s identity and added a third count of robbery with violence to his offences.

He was held for a bail hearing.