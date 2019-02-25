

CTV Barrie





All hands were on deck as crews worked through treacherous conditions to clear Highway 400 after a massive pileup on Monday morning.

"It's a big mess, (I) can't even explain it, it's a big mess, very big mess," said tow truck driver Gerti Gecha.

Nineteen people were treated at the scene by paramedics. Eleven of the 19 were then transported to the Royal Victorian Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

“Contusions, strains from the whiplash effect of the accident and there was I believe, one fracture,” said RVH emergency room doctor Chris Martin. “Considering one was a tanker truck loaded with diesel this could have been way worse.”

One of the drivers involved in the crash, Emily Pelka, was on her way to Newmarket for work.

"I had a firefighter knock on my window after about an hour,” said Pelka. “(He) had me leave my keys in my car and then I hopped the median and got on a bus with everyone else."

Pelka joined the rest of the uninjured were transported to Georgian Downs, where a convoy of tow trucks and almost 70 vehicles packed the parking lot.

Due to the length of time it will take police to process the vehicles involved; many people will continue to be stranded in Innisfil.