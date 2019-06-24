

CTV Barrie





No one was injured after a house fire in Barrie on Sunday evening.

Five people are now looking for accommodations after the fire consumed the two-story, two-unit residence on Mary Street.

When firefighters arrived, the back deck was burning, and the flames had climbed up the back of the house to the attic.

Everyone inside was able to escape safely. Crews managed to rescue a dog.

Fire officials say the source of the fire is undetermined, but suggest there is strong evidence the fire was caused by improperly disposed of cigarettes.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

None of the renters had insurance.