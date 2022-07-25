Crews responded to Highway 11 rollover in Orillia

Crews responded to Highway 11 rollover in Orillia

A commercial vehicle rests on its side on the shoulder of the northbound lanes along Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont., on Mon., July 25, 2022. (OPP_CR/Twitter) A commercial vehicle rests on its side on the shoulder of the northbound lanes along Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont., on Mon., July 25, 2022. (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver