

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





No one was injured after a fire broke out at a house in Springwater Township late Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the homeowners called 911 after noticing the electrical box was arcing.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house on Horseshoe Valley Road near Nursery Road.

They say it appears to have started in the basement.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.

There is no damage estimate at this time.