No one was injured after an early morning fire at a home in the South-east end of Barrie.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at a residence on Garden Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Neighbours say they saw the flames shooting out the second storey windows.

Emergency crews with Barrie Fire credit the working smoke alarms for getting the family out safely.

Investigators say due to the nature of the fire, they won’t be able to determine what sparked the blaze.

“The cause will officially be undetermined,” says Fire Inspector Carrie Clark with Barrie Fire.

“There were multiple competent ignition sources in the area of origin, so we’re unable to determine which one of those things were the actual ignition.”

Officials say the damage is estimated at $300,000.