Crews call it a wrap until spring on Orillia road construction project

Following years of road construction, delays and detours, motorists in Orillia can celebrate the near completion of a significant project connecting the waterfront to the downtown with the reopening of Centennial Drive.

"The road is basically done," said Mayor Don McIsaac. "It has to be refinished in the spring and a little bit of maintenance on it, but it's open."

The City spent just shy of $33 million reconstructing several roads in and around the waterfront.

"[It] not only connects the downtown and fixes up the infrastructure, but we put in holding tanks for water when it rains, it will run off into the lake, and now the holding tanks will take out the sentiment and the salt and all of the bad stuff so it doesn't go into the lake. So it's good for climate change as well," the mayor noted.

Business owners along Main Street admit it's been a challenging couple of years waiting for the work to get done but say they look forward to seeing the difference it makes come summertime.

Many noted a decline in customers because of the construction and closures.

"Not as many visitors to town, visiting our beaches. So, next year, we're super excited down here to have that open and have visitors coming back," said The Bird House Nature Company owner Patricia Cousineau.

McIsaac said work on the boat ramp is expected to be completed in time for the boating season, while finishing touches on the road project are anticipated to be done in the spring.