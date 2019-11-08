A stubborn barn fire in Clearview Township sent heavy plums of smoke into the sky on Friday.

Crews from Clearview, Wasaga Beach and Springwater arrived to battle the blaze that broke out around 11 a.m. on Concession 12 northeast of Stayner.

The fire started through a woodstove, though it's unclear exactly how.

Crews are still working to extinguish this very stubborn fire, Con 12 is still closed https://t.co/EqzFhNQJw7 pic.twitter.com/fa7ciJnb6y — Roree Payment (@CFES_FireChief) November 8, 2019

Officials say the building is a workshop and event barn that was full of items.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area between County Road 10 and County Road 7 while crews continue to work through the evening on Friday.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has declared the fire is not suspicious.

Viewer video provided by Ian Cunliffe.