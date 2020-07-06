Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Crews battle structure fire at a cottage in Huntsville
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 2:15PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 6, 2020 4:10PM EDT
Crews battle a fire at a cottage on Camp Newport Road in Huntsville on Monday, July 6, 2020 (Courtesy Huntsville Fire)
BARRIE -- Investigators are working to determine the cause of a structure fire at a cottage in Huntsville.
It happened on Camp Newport Road just after 11 a.m. on Monday.
Officials say there were no injuries and no one was home at the time of the fire.
Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious, and say the cottage is a complete loss with damage pegged at more than $300,000.