BARRIE, ONT. -- Fire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the area of Alcina Avenue and Big Bay Point road just after 9:30 p.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

Crews say one person was home at the time and did not provide information on any injuries.

The fire was contained just before midnight and a cause has yet to be determined.