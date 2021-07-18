Advertisement
Crews battle large Innisfil house fire
Published Sunday, July 18, 2021 11:41PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 18, 2021 11:42PM EDT
ire crews battle a large house fire in Innisfil
BARRIE, ONT. -- Fire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in the area of Alcina Avenue and Big Bay Point road just after 9:30 p.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.
Crews say one person was home at the time and did not provide information on any injuries.
The fire was contained just before midnight and a cause has yet to be determined.
