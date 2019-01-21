Featured
Crews battle house fire in Tiny Township
Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire in Tiny Township on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 1:25PM EST
Firefighters are battling the elements along with a massive blaze that erupted at a home in Tiny Township on Monday morning.
The fire fully engulfed the roof of the single-level brick bungalow on Doan Avenue as crews work to extinguish the flames.
Police are in the area to control traffic.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.