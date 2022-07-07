Crews battle house fire in Orangeville

Emergency crews are battling a house fire in Orangeville Thursday.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the house on County Road 11.

Police say the family was home when the blaze broke out but escaped safely.

Police closed the rural road between County Road 10 and Five Sideroad in both directions for emergency vehicles.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters and portable tankers space to work.

Police say they do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious in nature, but an investigation has yet to be completed.