Crews battle house fire in Barrie

Thick, black smoke billowed into the air as flames shot from a home in Barrie Thursday afternoon.

Officials with Barrie Fire said the neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.

Two vehicles parked in the driveway also caught on fire at the Kingsridge Road house on the corner of Hearst Drive.

Fire erupts at a house in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., April 27, 2023. (Courtesy: Matthew Marshall)

Crews arrived and worked to contain the blaze.

