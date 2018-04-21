

CTV Barrie





Firefighters acted quickly to put out a fire at the Simcoe County Museum Saturday.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. and the museum was quickly evacuated.

When crews arrived on scene light smoke was seen billowing from the roof.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate the fire in the walls and ceiling in the Living and Working Gallery.

"It was slow burning and crews did a fantastic job of getting the fire knocked down within 40 minutes," said Springwater Deputy fire chief Jeff French

There was some light smoke and water damage to the gallery which included exhibits from the First World War.

"There is a World War One billboard that had suffered some damage and our collection staff are in there right now and will be working with the Canadian Conservation Institue to make sure we have the proper resources and the best techniques to be able to preserve that billboard." said Kelley Swift Jones, Museum Curator.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was injured.