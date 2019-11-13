Featured
Crews battle fire at metal building in Oro-Medonte
Fire crews battle flames at a metal structure on Highway 11 south of Line 5 in Oro-Medonte on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 (Mike Walker/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 1:08PM EST
Heavy smoke and flames from a building distracted drivers along Highway 11 south of Line 5 in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday morning, prompting several calls to 911.
The blaze broke out shortly before 10 a.m. and was so intense the rear wall of the metal structure collapsed.
Crews shuttled in water from a nearby hockey arena to gain control of the fire.
Deputy Fire Chief Scott Andrew tells CTV News the contents inside the building fuelled the flames.
No one was inside at the time. Officials say it's too early to determine a cause.