BARRIE, ONT. -- An Angus McDonald's reopened its doors to customers Wednesday morning, a day after the restaurant confirmed a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The fast-food restaurant temporarily closed the doors to its Mill Street location Tuesday to allow for proper cleaning.

The employee - who tested positive - last worked November 8 from 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and all crew members who may have been in close contact have been asked to self-quarantine.

"We continue to work with local health authorities to support our people and our guests, and look forward to getting back to serving our community as soon as we can," a statement from McDonald's Canada reads.

McDonald's is advising anyone who visited the location on November 8 to follow Ontario Public Health's Guidelines.