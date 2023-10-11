Barrie

    • Crawl-space fire in Tiny Township leaves two homeless

    Tiny fire crews worked to extinguish a crawl-space fire Tue., Oct. 10, 2023 (Source: Roree Payment) Tiny fire crews worked to extinguish a crawl-space fire Tue., Oct. 10, 2023 (Source: Roree Payment)

    Two people are homeless after a crawl-space fire in Balm Beach.

    Tiny Township firefighters were summoned to a home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Roree Payment, Tiny’s Deputy Fire Chief said he believes the fire was caused by a heater under the home used to keep pipes from freezing.

    However, as the hydro was disconnected, the two occupants are temporarily displaced.

    Crews were able to extinguish the fire and it was not considered suspicious.

    There was approximately $10,000 in damage.

