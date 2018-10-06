Two people are recovering after a crash in Clearview Township.

A patient transfer vehicle collided with a small SUV on Highway 26 near Mowat Street, north of Stayner, around noon.

Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell says crews initially assessed four patients at the scene.

Simcoe County Paramedics tell CTV News two people were then taken to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital with minor injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for about an hour for the police investigation, they reopened just before 2 p.m.