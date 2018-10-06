Featured
Crash shuts down part of Hwy. 26 near Stayner
A patient transport vehicle collided with an SUV on Hwy. 26 north of Stayner on Saturday, October 6, 2018. (CTV Barrie)
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 6:38PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 6, 2018 6:39PM EDT
Two people are recovering after a crash in Clearview Township.
A patient transfer vehicle collided with a small SUV on Highway 26 near Mowat Street, north of Stayner, around noon.
Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell says crews initially assessed four patients at the scene.
Simcoe County Paramedics tell CTV News two people were then taken to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital with minor injuries.
Roads in the area were closed for about an hour for the police investigation, they reopened just before 2 p.m.