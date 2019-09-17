

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a collision in Chatsworth that sent two people to a hospital, one in critical condition.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on Side Road 7 east of Grey Bruce Line on Sunday evening.

Police say the driver and passenger were found trapped inside the SUV.

The driver, a 23-year-old Chesley man, was removed unconscious from the vehicle and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, a 26-year-old Arran-Elderslie man, suffered minor wounds.

Grey Bruce OPP is urging anyone with information to come forward.