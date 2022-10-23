Crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Dufferin County OPP says a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Mono Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Airport Road between Hockley Road and 15th Sideroad.

The lone driver was taken to a local hospital but later air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the section of Airport Road for several hours while officers continued to investigate.